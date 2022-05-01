Zacks Investment Research Lowers Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SAL opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $151.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp (Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.