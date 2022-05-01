Zacks Investment Research Lowers SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ SLGC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that SomaLogic will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

