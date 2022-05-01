Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.67.

SSP Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.50.

SSP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

