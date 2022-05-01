Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after acquiring an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

