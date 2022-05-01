ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 2.2% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 1st. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0683 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $634,355.32 and approximately $36.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.02 or 0.00313630 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00073201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00077507 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006151 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

