ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. ZENZO has a market cap of $248,609.64 and $13.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002025 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00154445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00337181 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.