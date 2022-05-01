Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Achieves $905.26 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $905.26 million and approximately $485.89 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00252102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $714.66 or 0.01871535 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,016,914,630 coins and its circulating supply is 12,725,447,477 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

