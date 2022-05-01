Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $905.33 million and $585.29 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00250368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003864 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.65 or 0.01894342 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,013,301,237 coins and its circulating supply is 12,721,834,084 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

