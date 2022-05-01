ZKSpace Reaches Market Cap of $20.27 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $20.27 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.79 or 0.07267880 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00049805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

