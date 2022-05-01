ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.15 on Friday. ZTE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 5.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0747 per share. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is an increase from ZTE’s previous dividend of $0.06. ZTE’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

