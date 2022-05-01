Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $640,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $47.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.58 million, with estimates ranging from $42.00 million to $311.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.11. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 794.01%. The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 million.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,641,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,783. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $39.41. The firm has a market cap of $352.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zymeworks by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Zymeworks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zymeworks by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.