Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

ZYXI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $253.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.90. Zynex has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 29.58%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zynex by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

