-$0.02 EPS Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. JetBlue Airways posted earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 12,417,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

