-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Payoneer Global posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.