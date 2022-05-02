-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Corvus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.56) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

CRVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.55.

NASDAQ CRVS remained flat at $$1.31 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,501. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,160 shares of company stock worth $123,446 in the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 406,821 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.