-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Twilio reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.54.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $3.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.60. 56,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,339. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.56. Twilio has a twelve month low of $109.68 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

