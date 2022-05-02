-$0.38 EPS Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Biodesix posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biodesix.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSX. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Biodesix in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

BDSX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 2,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,389. Biodesix has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $16.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

In other news, Chairman John Patience bought 279,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $499,998.91. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,926 shares in the company, valued at $604,887.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 558,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

