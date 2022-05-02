$0.58 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.90. United Airlines posted earnings of ($3.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:UAL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 13,375,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

