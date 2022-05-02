$0.76 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.34. 100,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.50. Kforce has a 12 month low of $55.94 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kforce by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kforce by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Kforce by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Kforce by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

