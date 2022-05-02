$0.86 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.83. II-VI posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

IIVI traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $75.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,829 shares of company stock valued at $994,357 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

