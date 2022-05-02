$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Heartland Financial USA’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

HTLF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 241.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

