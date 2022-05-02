$1.08 EPS Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SFST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.53. 37,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.01. Southern First Bancshares has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $65.59. The firm has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFST. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations.

