$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. NetApp reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after acquiring an additional 996,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,377,000 after buying an additional 656,797 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.00. 2,475,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

