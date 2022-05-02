$100.54 Million in Sales Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) will report $100.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $85.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $427.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $414.80 million to $433.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $494.25 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $507.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com began coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of OCFC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 40.72%.

In related news, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,883 shares of company stock worth $817,696 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

