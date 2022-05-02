12,587 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.01. 4,261,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,679. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $69.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.