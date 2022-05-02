132 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Zoetis by 58.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $175.58. 15,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,837. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

