1,622 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 315.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 83,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.17. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

