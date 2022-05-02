$170.62 Million in Sales Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) to announce $170.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.27 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $698.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.55 million to $722.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.32 million, with estimates ranging from $712.96 million to $788.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $195.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

NYSE OFC traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.18. 657,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

