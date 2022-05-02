19,244 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $12.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $381.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,730,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $372.13 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

