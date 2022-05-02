1,982 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 34.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

Lennar stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $117.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

