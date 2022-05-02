1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading 7% Higher

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.54. 29,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,593,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.03.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.