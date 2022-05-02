1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Head to Head Contrast

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A 1stdibs.Com 0 3 3 0 2.50

1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 187.70%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.80 -$20.96 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1stdibs.Com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About 1stdibs.Com (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

