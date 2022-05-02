$2.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will post $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $2.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In related news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,012 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTW traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.81. 46,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

