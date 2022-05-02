21,201 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.51 and a 52-week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

