$218.57 Million in Sales Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) to report sales of $218.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $217.40 million and the highest is $219.73 million. Mission Produce posted sales of $234.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $951.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.20 million to $957.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mission Produce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of AVO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.62. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,891. The firm has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 431.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 89.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

