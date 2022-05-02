$224.58 Million in Sales Expected for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will report $224.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $223.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.65 million. SunOpta reported sales of $207.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $898.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $204.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STKL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 37.3% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 354,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 96,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

STKL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,219. The company has a market cap of $597.67 million, a P/E ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $13.72.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

