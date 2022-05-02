2,296 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after buying an additional 530,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,417,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

