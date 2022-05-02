2,317 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $381.19. 72,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,133. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

