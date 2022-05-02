234 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in PayPal by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 81,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 53,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 769.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 23,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.60 on Monday, reaching $91.53. 21,094,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,509,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

