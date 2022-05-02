23,614 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 7,684,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,031,507. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.04 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

