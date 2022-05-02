2,534 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.98. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

