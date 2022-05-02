2,547 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by American National Bank

American National Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.