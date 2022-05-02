$269.34 Million in Sales Expected for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) to report sales of $269.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $270.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.20 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $985.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $978.90 million to $991.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PetIQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,295,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,776,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth about $14,887,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 261,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,451. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $585.81 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

