29,287 Shares in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 29,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NTCT traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.22. 3,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

