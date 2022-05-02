29,546 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.73. 138,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,961. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

