$3.51 EPS Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow H&R Block.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.15. 6,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,367. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 2,416.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&R Block (HRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.