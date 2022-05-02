3,114 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 847,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,632,000 after purchasing an additional 67,044 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,421,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,426.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $2.05 on Monday, hitting $66.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,846. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $162.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.