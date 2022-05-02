$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will post $32.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year sales of $144.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,521,000 after buying an additional 77,562 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in CEVA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 496,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CEVA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 326,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,986. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $857.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,579.00, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.04. CEVA has a twelve month low of $32.45 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.