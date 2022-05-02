403 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total transaction of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $478.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $537.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.10. The company has a market cap of $95.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

