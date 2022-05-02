$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report $46.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.40 million to $48.50 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $337.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.10 million to $552.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $467.96 million, with estimates ranging from $348.50 million to $627.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.00. 11,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,919. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.70. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92.

Zai Lab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.